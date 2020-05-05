Mumbai: Man loses dad and ends up with 16 lakh bill at private hospital | Mumbai News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: Not only did a Santa Cruz resident lose his 74-year-old father to Covid-19-related complications, but they also left him a bill of Rs 16 lakh for his father’s 15-day ICU stay in a hospital from the city.

“I don’t think any middle-class person can afford treatment worth Rs 1 lakh per day. The bill has come as a great surprise to us,” said his son, who does not want to be named.



Manpreet Sohal, director of the Nanavati Hospital, Juhu, where the patient died on April 15, denied the allegations of family overload. “The patient brought us in a very critical condition with multiple comorbidities and multiple organ failure on March 31. Despite the best clinical measures, he passed away,” he added.

With several families complaining about private hospital speculation for Covid-related treatment, the state public health department last week issued a notice limiting treatment charges for uninsured patients seeking treatment in private hospitals for Covid conditions. and not Covid.

The son of the deceased patient said that most of the charges, Rs 8.6 lakh, were for drugs and consumables, while another Rs 2.8 lakh were “Covid charges”. “Authorities have limited certain charges, but hospitals appear to be charging arbitrarily,” he said. While her father was in the hospital, the family was in quarantine and could not leave their home. The man is angry that the hospital did not give him any indication of the expenses he would incur.

“Communication with the hospital has been by phone and by email. I paid Rs 60,000 upon admission. A day later, I was informed that my father would have to undergo dialysis and a respirator. I gave my consent electronically, ”he said.



He said that a couple of days before admission, his father’s blood test results showed that his serum creatinine (an indirect measure of kidney function) was normal. “From then on, the invoice continued to increase. I paid Rs 3.4 lakh and a couple of days later I received a call from the accounts department informing me that if I did not pay, they would suspend the treatment, ”he said.

The hospital agreed to send his father’s body by ambulance to the crematorium, but had to pay Rs 8,000 for the ambulance.

Nanavati’s Sohal said the patient had undergone cardiac surgery before. After being admitted, he developed acute respiratory failure and required respiratory assistance. “He also needed high-quality continuous kidney replacement therapy for kidney failure for seven days,” he added.

“The average bill for any patient with such complications and criticism would be Rs 1 lakh-plus per day in any hospital that provides tertiary care services. The bill amount is in line with standard charges for the duration and quality of clinical services extended to the patient, “added Sohal.