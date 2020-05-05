Breaking News
Migrant workers in Surat: Migrant workers throw stones at police in Surat | Surat News

<span>Rumita Patel</span>Rumita Patel
 |  May 5, 2020
img-responsive

SURAT: Migrant workers threw stones at police in Gujarat’s Surat district on Monday, after which security personnel threw tear gas projectiles and charged battered workers with batons, an official said.
The incident took place near the village of Vareli, on the outskirts of Surat, while migrant workers demanded that arrangements be made to send them back to their places of origin in the wake of the coronavirus-imposed confinement, he said.

The workers also damaged some vehicles parked on the Surat-Kadodara highway, the official said.
They clashed with police and threw stones at them, after which security personnel retaliated and threw tear gas shells and charged the agitated workers, the official said.

The situation was later controlled and security was increased in the area, he added. On video: Surat: Agitated migrant workers collide with police, skin stones

