Kupwara attack today: 3 CRPF staff were martyred in a terrorist attack at J&K | India News

SRINAGAR: Three CRPF staff members were martyred and two others were injured when terrorists opened fire on them at a checkpoint in Kupwara, authorities said Monday, a day after five security staff members lost their lives. during a meeting in the district.

An adolescent civilian, reportedly of an unsound mental condition, also died Monday in the exchange of fire between the security forces and the ultras, they said.

The terrorist opened fire on a Naka party of the Central Reserve Police Force in Wangam-Qaziabad in the Kralgund district area, officials said.

They said three CRPF jawans were killed on the spot.

A brief shooting ensued when CRPF staff opened the retaliatory shots, officials said.



A 15-year-old civilian boy, identified as Mohammad Hazim Bhat, was also found dead at the scene of the incident, they said, adding that he was reportedly mentally challenged.

The area has been cordoned off and additional forces rushed there to locate the assailants, officials said.

This was the second-largest damage inflicted by militants on security forces in the Kupwara district in 48 hours.

Five members of the army, including two officers and a police officer from Jammu and Kashmir, were killed during an encounter with terrorists on Saturday in the Handwara area.