I never spoke of charging migrant workers; 85% rate charged by railways, 15% charged by state governments: Centro | India News

NEW DELHI: The government has not spoken of charging migrant workers anything, as 85 percent of the cost of transportation is borne by the railroads and 15 percent by state governments, the Center said amid a dispute about the national carrier that the workers allegedly charge for transporting them home during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The government also said that the process of transporting stranded migrant workers was being coordinated by the states “with the exception of one or two states.”

When asked if migrant workers were being accused of being moved home, the joint secretary of the Ministry of Health, Lav Agarwal, said that, as far as migrant workers are concerned, the guidelines have clearly established that, under the control of infectious diseases, one must stay where he is. .

“Based on the request made by the states for particular cases, permission was given to operate special trains. Whether it is the Indian government or the railways, we have not talked about charging workers. Eighty-five percent of the cost of transportation is borne by the railways, while states have to bear 15 percent of the cost, “he told reporters.

“Based on the states’ request, the process that began, under which a limited number of stranded migrant workers must be transported for a particular reason, is being coordinated by state governments, except for one or two states,” he said. Agarwal.

In the daily briefing on the status of COVID-19, Agarwal also said that in the past 24 hours, 1,074 patients with COVID-19 have recovered, the highest number of recoveries in one day.

The recovery rate is 27.52 percent with 11,706 COVID-19 patients cured so far, he said.

Agarwal said in the last 24 hours, 2,553 novel Coronavirus cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 42,533. The total number of active cases is 29,453, he said.

The joint secretary also said that the COVID-19 curve is relatively flat as of now and that it was not correct to speak in terms of when the peak would arrive.



“If we work collectively, the peak may never come, while if we fail in some way we may experience a peak in cases,” he said.

Amitabh Kant, president of the Empowered Group dealing with civil society, NGOs, industries and international partners, said in 112 aspirational districts: “We work with collectors and in these 112 districts only 610 cases have been reported, which it represents two percent of the infection nationwide. ”

In these 112 districts, 22 percent of India’s population resides, he said.

In some districts such as Baramulla, Nuh Rachi, Kupwara and Jaisalmer more than 30 cases have been reported, while in the rest of the places there are very few cases, Kant said.