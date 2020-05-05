Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Chances are Never a COVID-19 Vaccine | World News

India Top Headlines

LONDON: While more than 100 vaccines are currently in preclinical trials and a couple of them have entered the human testing stage, leading health experts have raised alarming questions about what would happen if the world never sees a Covid-19 vaccine , as in the case of HIV and even dengue where there is no vaccine, even after years of research.

“There are some viruses that we still don’t have vaccines against. We absolutely cannot assume that a vaccine will appear, or if it appears, if it will pass all efficacy and safety tests,” said Dr. David Nabarro, Covid-19 Special Envoy from the World Health Organization, was quoted in a CNN report.

According to the CNN report, “the worst possibility: that a vaccine will never be developed.”



In this result, “the public’s hopes repeatedly rise and then fade as various proposed solutions fall before the final hurdle,” the report said Sunday.

Almost four decades and 32 million deaths later, the world is still waiting for an HIV vaccine.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an effective dengue vaccine, which infects about 400,000 people a year, has eluded scientists for decades.

A vaccine to prevent dengue (Dengvaxia) is available in some countries for people 9 to 45 years of age. But the WHO recommends that the vaccine only be given to people with prior confirmed dengue virus infection.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The vaccine maker Sanofi Pasteur announced in 2017 that “people who receive the vaccine and have not previously been infected with a dengue virus may be at risk of developing severe dengue if they contract dengue after being vaccinated ”

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the vaccine could be applied in 12-18 months.

However, “we have never accelerated a vaccine from one year to 18 months,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Covid-19 disease could be with us for many years to come and the blockade is not economically sustainable.

“It means that the culture of ignoring cough or light cold symptoms and walking to work should be over. Experts also predict a permanent change in attitudes toward remote work,” the report said.

Currently, a vaccine candidate for Covid-19 was identified by researchers from the Oxford Vaccine Group and the Oxford Jenner Institute. The possible next vaccine, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, is based on an adenovirus vaccine vector and the SARS-CoV-2 peak protein.

According to the WHO, out of a total of 102 candidate vaccines in the race, eight leading vaccines are undergoing human testing.

What probably separates ChAdOx1, known as the recombinant viral vector vaccine, from the rest is the time it has promised to take to deliver massive amounts.

However, no one is 100% sure yet.

