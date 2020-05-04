Wine Store Open in Lockdown: Maharashtra, Karnataka and Assam Allow Liquor Stores to Restart Business, But Kerala Waits | India News

India Top Headlines

Dumpsters in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Assam, breathlessly waiting for liquor stores to open amid the closure of Covid-19, finally received the good news on Saturday, while those in Kerala were disappointed by their state government.

After 47 days, independent liquor stores have opened in Karnataka in all districts since Monday. However, in red zone districts, outlets can only be reopened outside the containment zones.

“Liquor stores may open in red, orange and green areas as long as they are not located in shopping centers or shopping complexes. There was some confusion and the Center has approved it, ”said Tax Minister H Nagesh, a day after the Union Ministry of Health issued detailed guidelines on this. Pubs, bars and restaurants cannot sell liquor even at the counter.

In Maharashtra, liquor sales will be allowed under certain conditions in all areas except containment areas and shops in markets and shopping malls.

Meanwhile, the Assam government allowed the reopening of liquor stores across the state that sold IMFL and the spirit of the country with immediate effect.

The notice from the excise department indicated that store owners must comply with social distancing standards and other guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of the Interior. The Assam government had previously allowed the opening of wine shops since April 12, but had to stop it after three days following a directive from the Center.

Interestingly, Kerala decided to resume its previous attempts to allow liquor sales even after the Center lifted its ban. “No one should worry. It is only a temporary measure, “said CM Pinarayi Vijayan after their daily Covid-19 review meeting.

