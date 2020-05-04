Don’t try to usurp power in times of crisis: Mamata beats the governor of Bengal | India News

India Top Headlines

KOLKATA: West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee hit Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday, accusing him of trying to “usurp powers” amid the coronavirus crisis, and asked him to desist from using official communications and logos on networks social.

Banerjee’s strong rebuttal came after the governor sent two letters to the prime minister last week amid the clash between Raj Bhavan and Nabanna, the secretary of state, in the wake of West Bengal’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak. .



“Such words and such communications of such content, tenor, and tone from a Governor to an elected CM are unprecedented in the annals of Indian constitutional and political history. His words against me and my ministers and officers can be described as vituperative, intemperate, intimidating and abusive, “Banerjee said in his 14-page response to Dhankhar.

Accusing him of preaching and lecturing constitutional norms “without practicing and violating it,” he said that the governor may not agree with his policies, but unfortunately, he has no other power than to bring it to his attention, as long as the government orders the confidence of the legislature.

“I beg you to desist from intensifying your efforts to usurp powers, especially in times of crisis … You should desist from using official communications / logos for your continued tweets on social media,” said the chief minister.

