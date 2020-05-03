Staying Productive in the COVID-19 Times: Your Practical Guide to Making the Most of the Block

India Top Headlines

In recent weeks, one thing the world has been collectively complaining about is boredom. With the COVID-19-induced blockade that keeps us all inside, it’s only natural that you feel constantly restless, often asking yourself, “What am I going to do with all the free time?” Now, self-isolation could have put the world on hold, but it certainly doesn’t mean that your life should also be on hold. Remember the times when you wanted to learn something new but couldn’t because of your busy schedule? Well, this is the most opportune time to do it. With too many free hours in hand, blocking is a ticket to being your best bet. And with the Internet and abundant online resources for your rescue, it can never be easier.

Let’s take a look at some of the ways we can not only keep ourselves busy during the crash, but also get out of it with a new skill, hobby, or even an online title.



Learn a new language





Although at this time, we don’t know when we can travel the world again, learning a new language never hurts. Learning a foreign language requires dedicated hours every day to practice, something we have more than enough of. Online lessons taught by language instructors in apps like Udemy, Coursera offers a wide selection of languages ​​to choose from, while HelloTalk allows you to speak to native speakers of the language for an individual experience. With the option of audio chat, video calls and text messages, it is probably the most natural way to learn a new language.





Improvement for the times to come





It can be a bit difficult to focus on the future when the newsletters constantly talk about wage cuts and the economy plummeting due to the pandemic. But instead of getting bogged down with thought, why not get ahead of the curve? Not only will it give you something else to focus on, but it will also help you secure your job or even get a better one. Many online learning platforms offer courses for free or at dramatically reduced prices to interested students from around the world. Whether you’re looking for a program that can help you improve your current profession, or you’re just looking to learn something that has piqued your interest, you have many platforms to choose from. In addition to the mentioned platforms, you can also choose a course from IGNOU, Shaw Academy, Unacademy, etc. In fact, even international universities like Harvard, Yale and Princeton offer free online courses ranging from one week to 10 weeks.

Listen to podcasts

With less time outdoors and with friends, our screen time skyrocketed significantly. If you think you’ve been staring at screens too much while isolating, here is something productive you can do while resting your eyes. Just tune in to a podcast on a topic that interests you and do your daily chores. Or you can just close your eyes and relax. If you’re passionate about a topic and want to share your own thoughts, you can even start your own podcast. According to a report by the Economic Times, Hubhopper, one of the largest podcast directories in India, experienced a 40% increase in the number of subscriptions from people with the intention of creating their own podcasts.

Achieve your training goals

Whether it’s HIIT, Pilates, yoga, cardio, or dance, online training sessions ensure you have a healthy lockdown! And if you find it difficult to keep a productive schedule, adding exercise to your priority list can work wonders. The sedentary lifestyle that has caused a lack of movement outdoors in recent weeks can be solved by religiously devoting a few hours to exercise. There are many fitness instructors who make home workouts easy by providing online sessions through their social media. You can check out the training sessions of Yasmin Karachiwala, Minash Gabriel, Joe Wicks, Kayla Itsines, among others to start your journey. There are also many apps like Cure Fit, Nike Training Club, iFit, Yoga for Beginners, etc. They can be effective for any level of fitness.

Disclaimer: This article was produced on behalf of Airtel by the Times Interner Spotlight team

