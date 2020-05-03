Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrives in Mumbai to be with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor after Rishi Kapoor’s disappearance | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrived in Mumbai from Delhi to be with her mother and brother Ranbir Kapoor after the legendary actor disappeared on April 30.

Riddhima was unable to be there at her father’s funeral since she was in Delhi. And due to closure restrictions, he was granted permission to travel on the roads. Riddhimi arrived in Mumbai with her daughter Samara.

Rishi’s Kapoor’s daughter, #RiddhimaKapoorSahni, arrives in Mumbai after a long day drive from Delhi to be with her mother N … https://t.co/NEPvFove3C & mdash; ETimes (@etimes) 1588442883000

Alia Bhatt, who attended the funeral, contacted Riddhima through personal communication. Rishi’s daughter had shared photos of her father expressing his loss.

Sharing a post on her Instagram, she captioned, “Dad, I love you, I will always love you. RIP, my strongest warrior. I will miss you every day. I will miss your FaceTime calls every day. I wish I could be there to fire you! Until we see Dad again, I love you, your Mushk forever. ”

For the unskilled, the actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He underwent treatment in New York and returned to Mumbai after battling cancer for nearly a year.

After his return, he resumed his work and started shooting for a movie titled ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ with Juhi Chawla in Delhi. However, due to health problems, the shooting was canceled and he returned to his home in Mumbai.

The actor has left a void in the film industry.