Red zones in Karnataka: the Center places only three Karnataka districts in the red zone, the state has 14 | Bengaluru News

BENGALURU: The Center’s district ranking created confusion in Karnataka as the state’s own categorization deviates significantly from the list of the ministry of health.

For example, the Center put the number of districts in the red zone in the state at three, while the state war room Covid-19 puts it at 14. Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru appear in the red zone on both lists. Although Rural Bengaluru, with zero active cases on May 1, appears in the list of red zones of the Center, it is in the orange zone according to the state.

“The state government can make additions to the zones”





In addition to these two, the state classifies Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Mandya, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkaballapura, Dharwad, Gadag, Tumakuru and Davanagere as red zone districts.



Covid war room state officials said they would take a look at the Center’s classification criteria and take a call. In addition, Munish Mudgil in charge noted that states can make additions to the red and orange zones. According to the Center’s list, Karnataka has 13 districts in the orange zone and 14 in the green zone.

Sudan said: “Districts were previously designated as Critical Zones or Red Zones, Orange Zones and Green Zones primarily based on reported cumulative cases and duplication rate. As recovery rates have increased, districts are now being designated in various areas, duly expanding the criteria. This classification takes into account case incidence, duplication rate, scope of evidence, and surveillance comments. It will be considered a district under the green zone if there are no confirmed cases so far or if there is no case reported in the last 21 days. ”

