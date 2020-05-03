“End of our story,” Neetu Kapoor shares with a joyous photo of Rishi Kapoor from happier times.

India Top Headlines

Neetu Kapoor had beautifully captured several happy moments from Rishi Kapoor’s battle with cancer in the past two years. From wandering the streets of New York to lunch outings and meeting Bollywood celebrities, Neetu gave a happy glimpse into the life of Rishi Kapoor. The legend passed away on Thursday and a distressed Neetu posted “End of Our Story” with a joyous memory of Rishi Kapoor.

Several Bollywood celebrities commented on Neetu Kapoor’s post. As Anupam Kher shared, “Some stories never end,” Sonu Sood wrote, “It is a story that inspired many stories on this planet, mam. Some stories never end, in fact, they will remain in our hearts forever. Lord Rishi will always be a leading angel. ”

Earlier in a statement, the Kapoor family had shared: “Our beloved Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8.45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. Doctors and medical staff said it kept them entertained to the end. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest during two years of treatment on two continents. His family, friends, food and movies continued to be his focus and everyone who knew him during this time was amazed at how he didn’t allow his illness to get over him. He was grateful for the love of his fans who came from all over the world. At his passing, everyone would understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not tears. ”

The last Rishi Kapoor rites were performed by her son Ranbir Kapoor, while Alia Bhatt stood firm for the family in this difficult time. Unfortunately, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima was unable to arrive in time for her funeral, but Alia connected with her via FaceTime. Riddhima left Delhi to be with his family.