Rahul Gandhi raises security and privacy concerns about the Aarogya Setu app | India News

NEW DELHI: Congressman Rahul Gandhi said Saturday that the Aarogya Setu mobile app is a “sophisticated surveillance system” outsourced to a private operator, raising serious concerns about data security and privacy.

Technology can help keep us safe, but fear should not be used to track citizens without their consent, he said.



The mobile application helps users to identify if they are at risk of contracting the COVID-19 infection. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid the coronavirus and its symptoms.

“The Arogya Setu application is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a pvt operator, without institutional supervision, which poses serious data security and privacy problems. Technology can help us keep us safe; but fear should not take advantage to track citizens without their consent, “he said on Twitter.

The central government has made it mandatory for all its employees to download the application and urged private individuals to also request their employees to use it.

Congressional chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala said several experts have raised multiple privacy concerns regarding the Aarogya Setu app.

“We are looking at privacy concerns, as well as the mandatory deduction of the amount, and we hope that within the next 24 hours we will have a more complete and calibrated response on the matter. But, these are areas of concern, we have noted.” he said at a press conference.

