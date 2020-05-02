North Korea’s Kim Jong-un appears in public amid health rumors

India Top Headlines

SEOUL: North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong-un made his first public appearance in 20 days amid rumors about his health.

The Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that it attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory in Suncheon, near the capital of Pyongyang, with other top officials, including her sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Photos from the ceremony were not immediately released.

Kim Jong-un had last been seen during a ruling party meeting on April 11 to discuss coronavirus prevention. Speculation about his health swirled after missing the April 15 celebration of the birthday of his late grandfather and founder of the state, Kim Il Sung, the country’s most important holiday.

The South Korean government had downplayed rumors and unconfirmed reports that Kim was in poor health after a medical procedure, saying it had detected no unusual activity in the North.

