Maharashtra MLC Election 2020: Electoral Commission to hold Maharashtra legislative council polls on May 21 | India News

NEW DELHI / MUMBAI: The Electoral Commission decided on Friday to survey the nine seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on May 21, giving Uddhav Thackeray the opportunity to become a member of the state legislature within six months to remain the first Minister.

The surveys were deferred due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Maharashtra’s head of government, Uddhav Thackeray, who was sworn in on November 28 last year, has until May 27 to be elected to the state legislature, failing which he will have to resign.

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari asked the Electoral Commission on Thursday to declare elections for nine vacant seats to the state legislative council.

Sources on the voting panel said the decision was made to conduct the polls before May 27.

However, they declined to share details.

Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

The meeting lasted about 20 minutes, said a statement by Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting, Thackeray exchanged greetings with the Governor on the occasion of the 60th day of the founding of the state of Maharashtra.

The meeting comes a day after Koshyari wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) requesting that biennial elections be held for the nine vacant seats of the state Legislative Council shortly to facilitate Thackeray’s election to the Upper House of the state legislature.

The governor’s request came after Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday about his nomination for the state legislative council. According to sources, Thackeray sought the help of Prime Minister Modi, saying that if it does not happen, he will have to resign.



The state cabinet twice recommended to the governor to nominate Thackeray for the Council since two of the 12 seats nominated by him (governor) are vacant.

