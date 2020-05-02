Donald Trump: the president of EE. USA Trump confident that the coronavirus originated in the Chinese laboratory | World News

India Top Headlines

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was confident that the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese virology laboratory, but declined to describe the evidence, raising tensions with Beijing over the origins of the disease. mortal.

Trump had no hesitation at a White House event on Thursday, when asked if he had seen evidence that gave him a “high degree of confidence,” the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“Yes, yes,” he said, and declined to give details. “I can’t tell you that. I’m not allowed to tell you that.”

Trump: United States may seek damages from China for coronavirus “We are not happy with China,” Trump said in a White House briefing. “We are not happy with the whole situation because we believe it could have been stopped at the source. He suggested that the United States could seek harm from China.”

The Chinese state-backed Wuhan Institute of Virology has dismissed the allegations, and other US officials have downplayed their likelihood. Most experts believe that the virus originated from a wildlife retail market in Wuhan and jumped from animals to people.

The Republican president has shown mounting frustration with China in recent weeks over the pandemic, which has cost tens of thousands of lives in the United States alone, sparked an economic downturn and threatened his chances for reelection in November.

Trump previously said his administration was trying to determine if the coronavirus emanated from Wuhan’s laboratory, after the media reported that it could have been artificially synthesized in a Chinese state-backed laboratory or perhaps escaped from the facility.

The coronavirus outbreak has contributed to an increasingly deep rift between the Trump administration and China, with Beijing suggesting that the US military. USA It could have brought the coronavirus to China, and Trump said China failed to alert the world to coronavirus risks in a timely and transparent manner.

Trump also said Thursday that China may not be able to stop the spread of the coronavirus or let it spread. He declined to say whether he blamed Chinese President Xi Jinping for what he feels is misinformation about the emergence of the coronavirus.

Trump said of China’s efforts to get to the bottom of how the virus emerged: “At least they seem to be trying to be somewhat transparent with us.”

“But let’s find out. You will learn in the not too distant future. But something terrible happened, whether they made a mistake or if it started as a mistake and then made another one. Or did someone do something on purpose?” He said.

Trump told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday that he was looking for different options in terms of consequences for Beijing on the virus. “I can do a lot,” he said.

