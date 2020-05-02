Do not go, the governments of BSY and KCR attract migrants | India News

India Top Headlines

BENGALURU / HYDERABAD: With thousands of migrant workers stranded in various places eager to return home, many states are facing a labor crisis when economic activity resumes and urge guest workers to stay.

“We intend to resume economic activities soon. We appeal to employers to protect the interests of workers and pay their wages. It is my sincere request to all migrant workers to stay behind and cooperate with us, “Karnataka Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Friday.

Home to approximately 8,000 lakhs of migrants, excluding the IT / ITeS sector, Bengaluru depends on them to keep its economy going. The contractors, builders, unions and activists TOI spoke with said that 45% to 50% of them could return to their villages, and this could affect the city’s economic recovery. Alarm bells are also ringing in Hyderabad. The Telangana government has instructed the collectors of the district to identify the workers and try to convince them that the work will begin soon. Chief Secretary of State Somesh Kumar said most workers preferred to stay behind as industries in rural areas were ready to restart operations.

In Bangalore, Sathya Mukund of AITUC said that many immigrants wanted to leave as there were not enough incentives to stay behind and that depending on charity was a severe blow to their dignity. "They are poor, but they do not accept free food. The current relaxation (working on-site sites) creates a lot of uncertainty, and workers believe that it may be better to return to villages where they feel safer, "Mukund said.

Chaluve Gowda, director of Hombale Constructions, which has nearly 1,800 workers at 12 sites across the city, said many of them have asked for arrangements to be made to return home. Roshin Mathew, CEO of Brigade Group, said: “In our neighborhoods, about 50% of them have decided to stay behind as we have been paying wages and taking care of them.” However, many of them want to leave. ”

