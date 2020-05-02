Bull run extension in India: Curbs extended for 2 weeks, with some relief | India News

Sports

NEW DELHI: Two days before the scheduled end of the national closure, the Center extended it on Friday for another two weeks, but with significant relief from restrictions aimed at reopening the country and restarting economic activity even in the red zones, leaving only containment areas Under strict restrictions.

Movement of people for “non-essential” activities between 7 p.m. has been prohibited. M. And 7 a.m. M., And older people, people with comorbidities (health conditions) and children under the age of 10 must stay at home, except for health reasons. This may allow domestic help and other local workers to work during the day, although states are expected to further clarify the rules in this regard. Private offices (with a staff strength of 33%) will be able to operate even in red zones.

The rules establish the framework for states, which can increase restrictions but cannot dilute them. The rules allow near-normality in green areas, now designated as Covid-19 case-free areas for 21 days, with the movement of taxis, cars, and rickshaws. The same applies to orange areas where no cases have been detected for fifteen days, but such movement is prohibited in red areas. The buses will also be able to operate at 50% of their capacity in green areas. In the red zones, private four-wheelers with a maximum of two passengers in the rear are allowed, but for two-wheelers, no passengers are allowed.

E-commerce companies may start delivering non-essential items in the orange and green zones, but not in the red zones, which will rule out multiple cities. The revised guidelines have a relatively small negative list, though officials explained that this is subject to change, considering how coronavirus infection progresses. As of now, various cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai are battling the outbreak.

A limited number of activities are still prohibited across the country, regardless of area. These include air, rail, subway, and interstate highway travel, operating educational institutions and training centers, hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants, large public gathering places such as movie theaters, shopping malls, gyms, sports complexes also as social, religious, political, cultural and other gatherings.

Movement by air, rail, and road has been permitted for select purposes. In a major relief for states that have been hit by excise tax losses, there is no ban on the sale of liquor and tobacco products. The “Covid-19 National Management Guidelines” have been relaxed to allow liquor stores to be opened with a minimum distance of 6 feet between people and no more than five people present at the same time. However, the consumption of liquor, paan, gutka or tobacco in public places will continue to be prohibited.

According to the rules, the use of a face covering will be mandatory and the use of the Aarogya Setu application is mandatory for employees in the public and private sector.

In red zones, service providers, including domestic help and drivers, can travel home to work between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., although not to and from the containment areas. Barbershops, spas and salons will remain closed in red areas, although they can operate in green and orange areas.



Industrial establishments such as SEZ and EOU, manufacturing of essential goods and IT hardware may resume in urban red light areas. All industrial activities can be resumed in rural areas. On-site construction will only be allowed in urban areas that fall into red zones (outside of containment zones), but all construction activities in rural areas. Markets and markets will remain closed in urban red light districts, although independent / neighborhood stores and stores in residential complexes may work. In rural areas, only shopping malls will remain closed.

Including red zones, print and electronic media, IT and IT-enabled services, data and call centers, cold storage and storage services, private security and facility management services and services Provided by freelancers, except barbers, may operate. In the orange zones, in addition to all the activities allowed in the red zones, taxis and taxi aggregators with driver and two passengers can drive.

The use of buses between districts or within the district is not permitted. However, movement between individuals and vehicles between districts will be allowed only for permitted activities. In green areas, all activities are allowed apart from those prohibited in all areas. Buses can navigate here at 50% of their capacity and the bus depots will operate at 50% of their capacity.

All agricultural activities such as planting, harvesting, purchasing and marketing operations in the agricultural supply chain are allowed.