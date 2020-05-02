Blockade extension: Coronavirus blockade extended for 2 more weeks in India | India News
NEW DELHI: The Center expanded the coronavirus-induced blockade on Friday by two more weeks from May 4 to 17.
Earlier today, the government divided all of the country’s districts into Red, Orange, and Green zones, depending on the condition of avid spread. MHA’s new order provides several concessions in the green and orange zones.
However, there are certain activities that will continue to be closed throughout the country, in all three areas.
Here is the list of such activities:
- No air travel
- There is no train movement except special trains to transfer migrants to their states.
- There are no metro services.
- No interstate highway movement
- Schools, colleges and other educational and training / coaching institutions will continue to be closed
- Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants, will remain nearby
- Large public gathering places like movie theaters, shopping malls, gyms, sports complexes will not work either.
- People movements will be prohibited for all non-essential activities between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
- In all areas, people over the age of 65, people with concomitant diseases, pregnant women, and children under the age of 10 must remain at home, except to meet essential requirements and for health purposes.
- All religious places / places of worship will be closed to the public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.
- Social / political / sports / entertainment / academic / cultural / religious / other gatherings will not be allowed.
