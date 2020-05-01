When Ranbir Kapoor’s emotional speech about Rishi Kapoor’s love for acting left Alia Bhatt watery-eyed

India Top Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor has always shared a complex relationship with his father Rishi Kapoor. While he was always called by a strict father, he also confessed that he had gotten quite close to him during his cancer treatment in New York.We have an old video from an awards show last year where Ranbir is seen giving an emotional award acceptance speech about his father Rishi’s love of acting and movies. His beloved Alia Bhatt was also seen with tear-filled eyes.

In his speech, he said: ‘My father is going through a difficult time in his life. I have often heard that when you enter some kind of crossroads in life, you can really tell who you are as a person and what you are. Very often, when I meet him or when I talk to him, he only talks about movies. ”



Ranbir also added that his father becomes unsure about getting movie roles after he returned. “ He talks to me about his insecurity, that when he returns, he will be able to work in the cinema, people will offer him films, he will be able to act in films and that type of inspiration and that type of passion and that. kind of insanity is what brings all this into perspective, “Ranbir added.

Rishi Kapoor had been battling leukemia for almost two years before passing away on Thursday.