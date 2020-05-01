Uddhav Thackeray calls PM Modi to help him enter Upper House | India News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: More than fifteen days after the cabinet urged you to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the legislative council, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will seek the opinion of Attorney General K K Venugopal on the matter.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday about the delay in his appointment to the upper house by Koshyari. A PNC minister said Thackeray knocked on Modi’s doors and sought his cooperation to resolve the crisis, noting that if a decision was not made, he would have to leave office.

“Since there was no response from Koshyari, Thackeray marked the PM,” he said. The PCN minister said the cabinet first made the decision to nominate Thackeray from the governor’s quota on April 9 and reiterated it on Tuesday.

“During a discussion with Koshyari, he informed a delegation led by Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil that before making any decision, he will consult the attorney general,” he said.

“We told the governor not to wait until May 27, the last date for the CM to become a member of either chamber of the state legislature,” he said.

