Saharanpur wakes up in the Himalayas, visible from the city after 30 years when the AQI falls below 50 | Meerut News

India Top Headlines

MEERUT: For the first time in more than three decades, the snowy peaks of Gangotri became visible from Saharanpur as the air quality index (AQI) in the city of UP fell below 50.

Track the level of pollution in your city

For an entire generation in Saharanpur who grew up hearing stories of elders who used to see the Himalayas from the dusty mofussil, it was a pleasant surprise to many as the snow-laden peaks were visible once again. The stunned residents turned to social media to express their joy, sharing photos of the mountains.

Dushyant Kumar, a tax inspector who along with his wife Nidhi Saini shared photos of the ranges taken from his terrace, said: “I was surprised.”

The photos soon went viral on Twitter after they were shared by Ramesh Pandey, an officer from the Indian Forest Service and secretary of the UP State Board of Biodiversity. “The mountains that were visible were Bandarpunch and Gangotri peaks in the interior of the Himalayas. I shared the photos because I had never witnessed something like this in Saharanpur and I was there for a long time, ”he told TOI.

V K Jain, forest conservator, Saharanpur division, said that after more than three decades there was such a spectacle. “These are the same mountains that can otherwise be seen from Mussoorie.”

Authorities said the air distance between the peaks and Saharanpur was about 200 km. “It was really a rare sight. People in Saharanpur have not had such a clear view of the snow capped peaks in the past decades, ”said Saharanpur Division Commissioner Sanjay Kumar.

S R Maurya, Saharanpur regional officer, UP Pollution Control Board, said Saharanpur does not have an AQI automatic station. “A manual report is also not available as the offices are closed. But the nearest AQI station in Muzaffarnagar has recorded an AQI of less than 50. In general, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur have similar AQIs, so it is estimated that Saharanpur’s AQI should also be below 50. In the past, the AQI here was recorded in the “very poor” category of 300 “.

It is not just Saharanpur that enjoys the clean air that a month’s closure has brought. Previously, people in Jalandhar were able to see the Dhauladhar ranges, at a distance of more than 200 km, for the first time in decades.

