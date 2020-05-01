rishi-kapoor-dies-at-67-after-long-battle-with-cancer

India Top Headlines

Bollywood faced another setback Thursday morning when veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after waging a long battle with cancer. The charismatic actor, who had been entertaining the audience by weaving his acting magic on celluloid, finally left for the heavenly abode, leaving a true legacy of his own. With decades of on-camera experience and several box office hits to his credit, Rishi Kapoor's sad disappearance has shocked everyone. As Bollywood fans and celebrities are turning to social media to express their grief, we take a look at Rishi's best art work that rocked the box office.

Rishi Kapoor stepped into the shoes of Rauf Lala and stunned the audience with his acting brilliance. The director of Karan Malhotra, which was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's famous 1990 film with the same title, also starred Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. With a total collection of Rs 119.98 crore from the domestic circuit, 'Agneepath' turned out to be one of the best movies of 2012.

One of Bollywood's most popular and successful franchises 'Housefull,' starring artists like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and others with comedy, saw Rishi join them for the second installment alongside his brother Randhir Kapoor. The film that garnered a massive sum of Rs 111.79 crore is touted as one of the best family artists.

The Kakor & Sons film, by filmmaker Ace Shakun Batra, starring characters like Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Fawad Khan in lead roles, saw Rishi Kapoor play an integral role in the film. The family drama that launched in 2016 managed to coin Rs 69.37 crore at the box office and even received a lot of praise from all quarters for everyone's brilliant performances.

Rishi Kapoor played a comprehensive and interesting character in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' and also managed to steal the thunder from Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The 2009 film earned Rs 66.56 crore at the box office and is even considered one of the classic Bollywood cults. The film recently even saw its successor with the same name and Kartik and Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year', which marked the debut of Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Bollywood, was one of the biggest hits of 2012. With a total collection of Rs 62.94 crore on the domestic circuit, the movie starring Rishi Kapoor in the character of Dean Yogendra Vashishth gave the audience an entertaining delight.

For the first time in his career, Rishi appeared on the big screen with his wife Neetu and son Ranbir in Abhinav Kashyap's 2013 comedy drama 'Besharam'. Despite reuniting the Kapoor clan on celluloid, the film failed to excite audiences, but managed to garner a total of Rs 56.82 million at the box office.

The film starring Aamir Khan and Kajol in the lead saw Rishi rehearse a supporting character, but he also managed to impress the audience in small screen time. The film, which was a commercial success on the domestic circuit, earned Rs 51.87 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor teamed up for a movie after a long time and entertained the public with their bizarre comedy in '102 Not Out' by Umesh Shukla. The film, which was based on a Gujarati work, managed to coin Rs 51.77 crore on the domestic circuit, but the camaraderie of Big B and Rishi as a father-son duo in the film was the highlight of the film.

Rishi Kapoor stunned audiences with his stellar performance in director Maneesh Sharma's romantic comedy 'Shuddh Desi Romance' featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor. The film received a good response from the audience, as well as from critics, and went on to gross Rs 46.26 crore at the box office in 2013.