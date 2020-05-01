Rishi Kapoor cremated in Chandawadi; Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan attend the last rites.

India Top Headlines

Rishi Kapoor was born on September 4, 1952 to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor. He made his debut as a child artist in 'Mera Naam Joker' in 1970.

Rishi Kapoor became an overnight star when he played the romantic protagonist alongside Dimple Kapadia in the superhit movie 'Bobby' in 1973.

Rishi Kapoor formed his partner with his wife Neetu Singh in more than 10 films, which included 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Rafoo Chakkar', 'Kabhie Kabhie', 'Amar Akbar Anthony' and many others.

Rishi Kapoor married actress Neetu Singh in 1981.

Rishi and Neetu have two children: Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Ranbir Kapoor is a successful actor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani is an acclaimed interior designer.

Rishi Kapoor made over 100 romantic movies as the lead actor.

Rishi Kapoor ruled hearts during the 70s and 80s with films like 'Rafoo Chakker', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Lalia Majnu', 'Kabhie Kabhie', 'Sargam', 'Karz', 'Naseeb', 'Prem Rog '. "Coolie", "Nagina" and many others.

Rishi Kapoor was one of the few stars, who gained immense popularity as a solo actor and caught everyone's attention in films by two heroes such as' Khel Khel Mein ',' Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin ',' Kabhi Kabhie ',' Badalte Rishtey , "Aap Ke Deewane" and "Saagar".

During the 90s, Rishi was seen in movies like 'Ajooba', 'Chandni', 'Deewana', 'Damini – Lightning', 'Gurudev', 'Daraar' and many others.

While many of Rishi Kapoor's contemporaries retired from acting or turned to film directing or production, Rishi Kapoor found ground in films and found interesting roles in films like 'Hum Tum', 'Namastey London', 'Love Aaj Kal ',' Patiala House, "Do Dooni Chaar", "Angneepath", "D-Day", "Student of the Year", "Kapoor & Sons", "102 Not Out" and "Mulk", to name a few.

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor dies at 67 in Mumbai with his wife Neetu Kapoor at his side on April 30, 2020. (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor was hospitalized after complaining that he was not feeling well on April 29, 2020. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Rishi Kapoor's hospitalization was confirmed by his older brother, Randhir Kapoor, to a press house. (Photo: Instagram)

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, after which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering. (Photo: Instagram)

After returning to India, Rishi Kapoor's health had been in the foreground. The actor was admitted to the hospital during a visit to New Delhi in February 2020. (Photo: Instagram)

Upon returning to Mumbai, Rishi Kapoor was again hospitalized with viral fever, but was released shortly thereafter. (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Aaradhya Bachchan and Samara Sahni. (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh with friends. (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Dev and Rishi Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Anupam Kher. (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor with the Kapoor khandaan. (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor (Photo: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor on the sets of the movie ‘Besharam’. Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor on the sets of the movie ‘Besharam’.

Rishi Kapoor (Photo: Instagram) Rishi Kapoor (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh Rishi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor and Ranjeet on the sets of a movie. Rishi Kapoor and Ranjeet on the sets of a movie.

Rabir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram) Rabir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram) Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor with Samara Sahni, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, and Bharat Sahni. (Photo: Instagram) Rishi Kapoor with Samara Sahni, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, and Bharat Sahni. (Photo: Instagram)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rishi Kapoor (Photo: Instagram) Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rishi Kapoor (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Raj Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram) Rishi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Raj Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Rishi Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram) Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Rishi Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi and Vinod Khanna. (Photo: Instagram) Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi and Vinod Khanna. (Photo: Instagram)