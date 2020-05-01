Priyanka Chopra gives us a glimpse of what Chopra Jonas’s house is like in the afternoon and we can all relate to it. The | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Priyanka Chopra is currently in quarantine with her husband Nick Jonas and is making the most of their free time during this lockdown. She is often seen entertaining her fans through social media and interacting with them.He recently went to his Instagram account to give his fans a glimpse of what the afternoon nap looks like at Chopra Jonas’ house. In the picture, their fur friends: Gino and Diana are sound asleep together as they keep their distance from each other.Along with the adorable photo, Priyanka wrote, “It’s nap time at Chopra Jonas’s house.” #social distancing’In addition to treating her fans with some awesome photos of herself on social media, the Bollywood Desi Girl is also seen sharing some treasured photos with her followers and they just can’t get enough of the actress.Priyanka has also been using her social media to publicize the extensive COVID-19 and advise people through her social media.Meanwhile, on the job front, Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink”. The film also starred Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in lead roles. The film received a mixed reaction from the audience and critics alike.PeeCee has yet to announce its next Bollywood project.