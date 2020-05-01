Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor were broken during the last Rishi Kapoor rites | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Alia Bhatt stood like a pillar alongside Ranbir Kapoor when she lost her father today. Rishi Kapoor had been fighting cancer for two years and last breathed in a Mumbai hospital. The veteran actor’s last rites were performed at the Chandwadi Crematorium and attended by several close members of his family. From the hospital to the last rites, Alia Bhatt was with her boyfriend the entire time. Unfortunately, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima was unable to attend the last rites because she was in Delhi. Alia was apparently FaceTiming with Riddhima through the latest rites.

After the cremation, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor were split together.

Ranbir and Alia got very close during Rishi’s health scare. A source close to the couple told ETimes: “Ranbir is an inmate. He is not very expressive unless he is with his mother or someone very close to him. With Alia he could be himself. And she also offered him all the support to deal with her father’s illness as any girlfriend would. ”

