Narendra Modi: PM Modi discusses strategies to promote investment, boost the economy | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a comprehensive meeting on Thursday to discuss various strategies to attract more foreign investment to India, as well as to promote local investment to boost the economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the prime minister instructed all stakeholders that steps should be taken for a “more proactive approach” to monitor investors, examine their problems and help them obtain all necessary central and state authorizations on a temporary basis.

“It was discussed that a scheme should be developed to promote more plug and play infrastructure on the existing industrial lands / plots / farms in the country and provide the necessary financial support,” the government said.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, the Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, the Minister of Commerce and Industries, Piyush Goyal, among others.

The government added that various strategies for accelerating investment in India and promoting India’s internal sectors were discussed at the meeting. “Detailed discussions were held on how to guide states to develop their strategies and be more proactive in attracting investment,” he said.

It was also discussed that reform initiatives undertaken by the various ministries should continue unabated and steps should be taken on a temporary basis to remove any obstacles that impede investment promotion and industrial growth in the country.