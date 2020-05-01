Irrfan Khan’s son Babil writes a heartfelt note and says “deeply grateful for all the condolences that you beautiful friends are pouring out for me” | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at a hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted to the hospital for colon infection on Tuesday and was under medical observation. The 53-year-old actor had been fighting cancer since 2018. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and their children, Babil and Ayan.

The news of his death was confirmed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. He took his Twitter account and wrote: “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and you fought and you fought. I will always be proud of you … we will meet again … condolences to Sutapa and Babil … you also fought, Sutapa gave your best in this fight. Paz and Om Shanti. I greet Irfaan Khan.

After Irrfan’s disappearance, his son Babil took his Instagram story and posted a message about it. The post read: “I am deeply grateful for all the condolences that your beautiful friends are giving me. Although, I hope you understand that at this time I cannot respond because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will contact each of you, but no now. Thank you very much! I love you. ” Check out the post below:

Bollywood fans and their friends and colleagues including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Shabana Azmi, Paresh Rawal and others turned to the networks. social to cry. disappearance of the star.