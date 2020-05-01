Irrfan Khan’s family publishes an official statement, assures everyone that it is not a loss but a gain

India Top Headlines

Bollywood and the entire nation woke up to the shocking news of actor Irrfan Khan’s passing on April 29, 2020. He last breathed in a Mumbai hospital. Amid all the prayers and messages of condolences on social media, his family issued an official statement two days after his death.

In an official statement released by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and their sons Babil and Ayan, they ask their fans and supporters to take their news not as a loss but as a gain. Sutapa mentions that he cannot call this a familiar statement when the whole world takes it as a personal loss. He also thanks everyone, including the doctors who helped them through this difficult journey.

Read the full statement below:

How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world takes it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel lonely when millions are grieving with us right now? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It is a gain from the things it taught us, and now we will finally begin to really implement it and evolve. However, I want to try to complete the things that people no longer know.

It is amazing to us, but I would put it in Irrfan’s words, “it is magic” whether he is there or not, and that is what he loved, he never loved one-dimensional reality. The only thing I hold a grudge against is; He has spoiled me for life. His struggle for perfection does not let me settle for the ordinary in anything. There was a rhythm that I always saw in everything, even in the cacophony and chaos, so I learned to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my deaf voice and my two left feet. Oddly, our lives were a master class in acting, so when the dramatic entrance of the “uninvited guests” occurred, I had already learned, to see a harmony in the cacophony. The doctor’s reports were like scripts he wanted to perfect, so I never miss a single detail he was looking for in his acting. We met some amazing people on this trip and the list is endless but there are a few that I should mention, our oncologist Dr. Nitesh Rohtogi (Max hospital Saket) who took us by the hand at first, Dr. Dan Krell (UK ), Dr. Shidravi (UK), my heartbeat and my flashlight in the dark Dr. Sevanti Limaye (Kokilaben hospital). It is difficult to explain how wonderful, beautiful, overwhelming, painful and exciting this journey has been. I think these 2 and a half years were an interlude, which had its own beginning, middle and culmination with Irrfan in charge of the role of the conductor, apart from the 35 years of our company, ours was not a marriage, it was a union . I see my little family, in a boat, with my two sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling forward, with Irrfan guiding them “wahan nahi, yahan mode”, but since life is not cinema and there are no retreats, I sincerely wish that my Children safely navigate this boat with their father’s guide in mind and glide through the storm. I asked my children, if possible, they could summarize a lesson that their father taught them and that was important to them;

Babil: “Learn to surrender to the dance of uncertainty and trust your faith in the universe”



Ayaan: “Learn to control your mind and not let it control you.”



Tears will flow as we plant a raat ki rani tree, his favorite, in the place where you have laid him to rest after a victorious journey. It takes time, but it will flourish and the fragrance will spread and touch all the souls I will not call fanatics but family for years to come. ”

Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53. He has been battling rare cancer, and his health reportedly worsened after a colon infection.