Does Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan’s birth date have a strange connection to 2020? Find out | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Rishi Kapoor’s untimely death at age 67 has made the entire nation cry. Although we were still stunned by the news of Irrfan Khan’s death, one day later we lost another brilliant and unconditional one.

But what has caught everyone’s attention on social media is the math behind the actors’ year and birth age. Netizens are captivated by the fact that Rishi Kapoor, who was born in 1953 passed away at the age of 67, while Irrfan Khan, who was born in 1967 passed away yesterday at the age of 53. A rather sad but interesting math puzzle!

This mathematics of life has been circulating on the Internet and netizens have been sharing this strange connection between the two stars on social media. What also temporarily spiced up the conversation was that when you add his birth year to his age, the total hits 2020. 1953 + 67 = 2020 and 1967 + 53 = 2020!

However, the wonder was short lived, because very soon everyone realized that the age of anyone who dies in 2020, when added to their year of birth, will be total until 2020! So if you were born in 1970 and die at the age of 50 in 2020, your year of birth and age of death together add up to 2020!

And what’s more, the same is true for any other year too! So if you were born in the year 2000 and died in 2070 at the age of 70, your age plus the year of birth totals 2070!

Elementary? Well, the truth seems that it is not magic but logic.

