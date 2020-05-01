Covid-19: Karnataka plans to open shopping malls and liquor stores from May 4 | Bengaluru News

India Top Headlines

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Thursday sent clear indications that it favors the reopening of most commercial and industrial activities across the state, except those in the Covid-19 containment zones, beginning May 4, a day after the extended national blockade is expected to end.

The state has allowed some sectors to reopen in non-Covid areas. Now, the government plans to allow liquor stores, shopping malls and a host of commercial activities to operate in the coming week by restricting containment areas to a few specific streets rather than imposing a general ban on the hall. Strict blocking conditions apply to containment areas.

The government awaits guidelines from the Center before implementing the plan.

Curbs in 24 containment zones only



Since the beginning of this week, the state government has allowed the incremental operation of the IT and ITeS sector, select industries, 15 government departments, agriculture and allied activities, as well as independent stores in largely unaffected districts in green and orange areas. .

After a cabinet meeting that discussed the post-May 3 roadmap, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told reporters: “As the Covid-19 cases are likely to continue for 2-3 months, both activities Economic efforts such as efforts to control the pandemic must go hand in hand. We have decided to give permission to start industrial and commercial activities in all places, except the containment zones, as of May 4. ”

In a red zone district such as Bengaluru Urban, restrictions will apply to only 24 containment zones distributed in 34 neighborhoods and normal business activities have been proposed in the rest of the city. Shopping centers and movie theaters in Bangalore, closed 10 days before the country was closed on March 24, can resume operations if the Center accepts the proposal. “I am sure that the prime minister will allow all activities, as it is the expectation of all states,” he said.

Sources said the cabinet, while discussing options to restart the economy, strongly favored the opening of retail liquor stores, including MRP stores and MSIL stores. Public transportation, like state buses and the Metro, may not work until May 15.

