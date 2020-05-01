Bengaluru Closing News: Today’s updates from your city | Bengaluru News

India Top Headlines

Amidst the prevailing chaos and uncertainty regarding access to services and commodities during the shutdown, we bring you the latest updates from Bengaluru.

* *

Update at 10pm: 14,000 migrant workers have been sent home on 518 KSRTC buses since April 24

* *

ANI update at 9.30pm: Karnataka Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a compensation of Rs 30 lakhs for the crown warriors, should they lose lives while carrying out their duties.

* PTI update at 9 p.m.: Migrant workers, students, tourists and others stranded in Karnataka due to Covid-19 lockdown may return home to state government on Thursday by giving go-ahead to unique movement

* *

Update at 8pm: Elderly woman dies of covonavirus infection in Dakshina Kannada

* *

ANI update at 7pm: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with members of various trade and industry associations and suggested that they be prepared to resume industrial operations as the state government expected new guidelines to resume industrial operations after May 4.

* *

IANS update at 6.45pm: A team of central government doctors concluded a Covid-19 assessment and assistance visit to Karnataka, suggesting strengthening human resources at health institutions, an official said Thursday.

* *

Update at 6.08pm: Fresh coronavirus cases in the district

14 in Belagavi, 10 in Bangalore, two in Vijayapura 2 and one in Dakshina Kannda, Davangere, Tumakuru and Kalaburagi

* *

Update at 5.55pm: 30 new patients with coronavirus reported in state, the count increases to 565 with 314 active cases; the toll stands at 21

* *

Update at 5.06pm: Karnataka’s government has decided to allow state-wide industrial activities to ban coronavirus containment zones starting May 4, when the second phase of the national closure is expected to end, Prime Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

* *

Update at 4.51pm: Karnataka government allows single movement of stranded people

* *

ANI update at 16:50: A deputy police inspector has been suspended in connection with the alleged ill-treatment of a Jawan CRPF for ‘violating’ the blockade rules in the Belagavi district of Karnataka, days after the paramilitary force discussed the matter with the police chief. state.

* *

ANI update at 13:21: We have decided to allow the interstate moment, especially for students and migrant workers. They will have to bear the transportation costs. We will allow a moment between districts for once. It will happen according to guidelines, says Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy.

* *

ANI update at 12.50 p.m.: Police are turning to the lathi indictment for people who violated the coronavirus blockade in Kalaburagia Karnataka, as Section 144 of CrPc has been extended to May 7, 2020 in the district today.

Police appeal to the lathi charges of people found to be violating #CoronavirusLockdown in Kalaburagi. Section 1 … https://t.co/z3H4FIQmI0 – TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) 1588231133000

* *

Update at 12.40 p.m.: 22 recent cases of coronavirus reported in Karnataka on Thursday morning, the state count hits 557.

* *

ANI update at 12.27 p.m.: Restrictions imposed in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka have been extended until May 7 in an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Deputy Commissioner Sharat B. said Thursday.

* *

IANS update at 12.20 p.m.: Bangalore police will begin returning more than 6,852 vehicles seized during the Covid-19 shutdown from Friday onward, a senior police official said Thursday.

* *

Update at 12.19 p.m.: Cases of active coronavirus in Mysuru drop to 28. Four patients were cured of the disease and were released from the Covid-19 hospital on Thursday. Of the total of 90 positive cases, 62 have been discharged so far.

* The impact that Covid-19 has had on the health sector is multidimensional. One of the problems that many hospitals face in Karnataka Mysuru is organizing blood for patients, particularly those who need it imminently.

* *

ANI update at 11.38 a.m.: Karnataka cabinet ministers were handed hand sanitizer and their temperature checked with a thermometer as they arrived at Vidhana Soudha in Bangalore for a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

* To safeguard the health of prisoners in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, prisons in these districts have established quarantine cells. All new admissions, and inmates admitted to the hospital for medical care, will now be strictly quarantined for two weeks. Currently, about eight subtransitories are under quarantine in the Dakshina Kannada District Prison.

* By depositing proceeds from liquor sales after closing, the Karnataka government is seeking permission from the Center to open manufacturing and retail stores beginning May 4. With liquor stores closed since March 24 and staying that way until at least May 3, the excise department is looking at a loss of Rs 2.050 crore.



* *

Update at 9.15 a.m.: Covid-19 death toll rises to 1,074 in India; total of cases 33,050, reports PTI quoting the Union ministry of health

* Realizing that the revival of economic activities in Bangalore is key to improving its finances, the Karnataka government is likely to set an “exit plan” for the state capital by delimiting red zones around areas with incidence of Covid-19 and allow the movement of population and vehicles in the rest of the city.

* With the Tumakuru and Hubballi corporations imposing fines on people for not wearing masks in public spaces, a significant section of Bengalis feel that BBMP should also do the same.

* It is one of the 10 green areas in Karnataka where no Covid-19 cases have been reported since the outbreak. The Kolar district is now leading aggressive surveillance and will conduct random blood tests for high-risk patients using kits from South Korea.