Viruses do not respect borders. Come together – analysis

Opinion

Global efforts to combat coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have reached a critical point. Solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful weapons against disease. The ferocity of this highly contagious and rapidly spreading pandemic has rarely been seen in the past. Faced with this unprecedented challenge, no country has the perfect solution. Countries strive to explore the most effective measures based on their national situations. What is most needed in this process is mutual respect, understanding and cooperation.

China was the first to report the outbreak and face this challenge. We established a centralized and efficient command system, took comprehensive and comprehensive control and shutdown measures, and did everything possible to prevent the spread of the epidemic. Community and medical workers, volunteers and others made great sacrifices in the fight against the epidemic. China has been publishing information and sharing the viral genome sequences. Since the outbreak, we have updated the information daily and have held nearly 200 press conferences to spread information about the government’s efforts.

Meanwhile, China offered proposals for global cooperation to meet the challenge. At the extraordinary G20 leaders’ summit on Covid-19, President Xi Jinping presented four proposals for a global war on the virus, forging a collective response for control and treatment, supporting international organizations in the active role and strengthening the coordination of macroeconomic policy.

China has provided support to the international community, working closely with the United Nations, the World Health Organization and other organizations. We have had 83 video conferencing medical experts with 153 countries, and we have sent 14 medical teams to 12 countries facing a difficult situation. We also provide medical supplies to more than 140 countries and international organizations, and sign commercial purchasing contracts with more than 60 countries and organizations. What we have done is based on the belief of building a community with a shared future for humanity in accordance with China’s tradition of reciprocity.

China and India have maintained communication and cooperation in the prevention and control of epidemics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a letter of condolence to President Xi. Leaders attended the G20 summit on Covid-19. Councilor of State and Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke twice with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and exchanged views on anti-epidemic cooperation.

This reminds me of the moving stories of Dr. DS Kotnis, who went to China to support the resistance war against Japanese aggression and died there. This year marks the 110th anniversary of the birth of Dr. Kotnis. We must carry out its spirit of internationalism and cooperate in the fight against the epidemic. At a critical moment in China’s battle against the pandemic, the Indian government provided medical supplies to China. The Indians have shown their support in various ways.

Since the outbreak in India, China has shared its experiences in epidemic prevention, control and treatment with India through videoconferences. As provinces and sister cities, Guangdong Province and Chongqing City have respectively donated medical supplies to Gujarat and Chennai. Alibaba, Fosun, and other Chinese companies and charities have helped India with medical supplies such as face masks, suits, medical gloves, and fans. China has provided assistance to India for its commercial acquisition in China. China’s civil aviation administration opened a “green channel” and approved 35 new Indian cargo flights to deliver medical supplies.

Viruses do not respect borders, and epidemics do not distinguish between races. Only by working together can we win this battle. Pointing or scapegoating is not the way. Such movements will divide the international community, lead to prejudice against specific ethnic groups, and harm the shared interests of the world. We must reject all ideological biases and attempts to label the virus, politicize the response, and stigmatize any specific country.

India is fighting the pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The Indian government has taken a series of decisive and strict prevention and control measures that have yielded positive results. India’s victory in this is of great importance for the global fight against Covid-19.

As a friend, neighbor and partner, we sincerely wish the success of India. China and India are ancient civilizations with populations representing almost 40% of the world. China stands ready to work together with India to win this battle, safeguard global and regional public health security, and contribute to greater attention to our common homeland.

Sun Weidong is the Chinese ambassador to India

The opinions expressed are personal.