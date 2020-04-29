USCIRF Report on India 2020: India’s misrepresentation has reached a new level: Center | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI / WASHINGTON: The government rejected comments on India in the USCIRF annual report, which accused India of allowing harassment of and violence against Muslims, saying the misrepresentation of the federal government entity by the United States had reached new levels.

The India report was rejected by two of its own commissioners. “His biased and biased comments against India are not new. But this time, their misrepresentation has reached new levels, “said MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava.

The United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which claims to monitor religious freedom worldwide, asked the state department to designate 14 nations, including India, as countries of special concern (CPC), claiming that religious minorities were on the rise. assault on these nations.

However, two of its nine members disagreed over the USCIRF recommendation to place India on the CPC.

