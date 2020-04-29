Uddhav Thackeray: with the Governor uncompromising in the Uddhav Thackeray council seat, his fate as CM sways | India News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s fate appears to be in the balance as Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari apparently did not commit to his nomination as a member of the legislative council during an interaction with state ministers.

A delegation of cabinet members comprised of Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil of the NCP, Eknath Shinde and Anil Parab of Shiv Sena, and Balasaheb Thorat and Aslam Shaikh of Congress knocked on the doors of Koshyari on Tuesday with a revised recommendation from the state cabinet to appoint Thackeray for advice.

“Koshyari heard our case, but did not commit, so we do not know if our statement will be accepted or not,” said a cabinet member. He said that in light of uncertainty over Thackeray’s nomination, the government is considering approaching the Electoral Commission for the first polls to the legislative council.

Under the original plan, elections for nine seats were scheduled for April 24, and Thackeray was to contest the polls. However, the EC postponed the elections in view of the crisis, so the CM wanted to be a candidate for the governor since two of those nominated positions were vacant. The cabinet submitted a proposal for his nomination to the Raj Bhavan on April 9, but was recently informed that no decision had been made on the statement of technical reasons. The cabinet then approved a new resolution on Monday.



Uddhav Thackeray assumed the office of prime minister on November 27, 2019. Since he was not a member of any of the chambers of the state legislature, it is mandatory that he become a member within six months, that is, before May 27 . The cabinet meeting was called on Wednesday to review the fight against the coronavirus. We can pass a resolution urging the EC to hold council elections as soon as possible, preferably before May 20.

We will follow the rules of social distancing. The EC has powers to reduce the notice period for the election. It should accept our plea for the sake of the stability of the state government, ”said the cabinet member. Second, the member said there was a proposal to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court for suspending the election provision within six months.

“In view of the blockade, the government has postponed the latest dates for all legal activities for three months. Similarly, we believe that the higher court should suspend the six-month provision as a special case. Thackeray was unable to contest the elections as they were postponed due to the blockade, ”he said.

He admitted that in the event Thackeray is not nominated on the council, he would have to resign. Thackeray can then be sworn in as CM again and elected to the House within six months or a new CM would have to be elected.