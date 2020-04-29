Uddhav Thackeray talks to Prime Minister Modi while awaiting the Governor’s decision | India News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: While the decision on his appointment to the legislature as the governor’s candidate is debated, Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked Wednesday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene, the sources said.

Thackeray spoke to Prime Minister Modi by phone and told him that attempts were being made to create political instability in the state, the sources told PTI.

“The political instability in a huge state like Maharashtra when faced with the Covid-19 crisis is not right and Thackeray urged the prime minister to investigate,” they said.

The phone call came a day after ruler Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders met with Governor B S Koshyari with a new cabinet recommendation to nominate Thackeray to the Legislative Council through the governor’s fee.

The first recommendation from the state cabinet was made on April 9.

Thackeray, who is not a member of either chamber of the state legislature, was sworn in as prime minister on November 28, 2019.

You have to become a member before May 28 when you complete six months in office, otherwise you will no longer be Prime Minister.

A delegation of MVA leaders led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met with the governor on Tuesday and handed him a copy of the cabinet decision.

A senior minister who was part of the delegation told PTI that he had asked the governor to make a decision as soon as possible.

The cabinet’s decision is valid under the law and accepting the cabinet’s recommendation was binding on the governor, he said.

The governor has said he will let them know his decision within a week, the minister said.

Thackeray could not be elected to the council through biennial polls as the elections were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

