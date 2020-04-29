Throwback Thursday: Kareena Kapoor Khan wears a stylish cowboy look in this boomerang video from his South African vacation | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite active on Instagram and in a short time seems to have accessed the social platform. With millions of followers, Bebo is surely one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities on social media.

Meanwhile, a video of Bebo’s comeback from his South African vacation since 2018 has gone viral on the Internet. The boomerang clip has caught everyone’s attention due to Kareena’s denim look as the fashionista is nailing the sturdy look with utmost perfection. Check out the post here:

Kareena is currently quarantined at home with her husband Saif and son Taimur and has also shared glimpses of what they have been doing at home on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena, who was recently spotted alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in Homi Adajania’s ‘Angrezi Medium’, has Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ masterpiece on her kitty. The film will also star Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.