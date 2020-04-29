Mumbai closing news: today’s updates from your city | Mumbai News

India Top Headlines

Update at 11.20pm: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), following instructions from the state government, has stepped up the construction of a 1,000-bed hospital to provide quarantine and isolation facilities with treatment for non-critically ill Covid-19 patients in the BKC fairgrounds: Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA. (AND ME)

Update at 11pm: Mumbai recorded the highest single-day death toll of 25 on Tuesday, including 4 in the Dharavi slums area, authorities said on Tuesday.

Update at 10.50pm: At a high-level meeting held under the Konkan Region Divisional Commissioner, Thane Gatherer, NMMC Commissioner and police resolved to declare certain areas in the APMC wholesale market as a containment area in view of several positive cases within and around the market.

Update at 10.09pm: New closing orders for Mira-Bhayander from midnight tonight. The bakeries will be open from 2am to 4am. Day and night medical stores will be open 24/7.

Update at 9.35pm: 393 more positive tests for coronavirus in Mumbai, counting up to 5,982; 25 patients die, raising the number of victims to 244, PTI cites BMC.

Update at 9.02pm: The Thane Corporation decided to seal, close the Kopri area in the Naupada room from midnight Tuesday through May 3, following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases here. It should be noted that the corporation had recently declared Kopri a green zone and sealed its boundaries to help curb virus leakage here, but the detection of 10 cases here has now been a surprise.

Update at 8.31pm: Two of the bus drivers who were positive for coronavirus obtained their second negative test reports on Tuesday night and one of them was also released from the hospital, BEST officials said.

Update at 8.10pm: 43 new positive cases of Covid-19 reported at Navi Mumbai today. Total jumps from 145 to 188.

Update at 7.35pm: A special medical camp for journalists from the Kalyan-Dombivli area was organized on Tuesday for the Covid-19 tests at the Heritage Hall in Dombivli. The region so far has seen 143 positive cases of Covid-19.

Update at 7.05pm: The Dharavi area of ​​Mumbai reports 42 new cases of Covid-19 including four deaths. Total local cases now 330 which includes 19 deaths.

Update at 6.30pm: All staff over the age of 55 have been asked to stay home, all staff over the age of 52 with previous medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, etc. have also been asked to stay home, ANI he quotes the Mumbai Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) as saying.

Update at 6pm: Essential services personnel / officers entering the Palghar district from other cities / districts for jobs that are prohibited from leaving the Palghar district. Essential personnel / officers who live in the Palghar district and who go out of the district to work are prohibited from returning to their homes in the Palghar district. Order issued by Palghar District Collector today.

Update at 5.30pm: With 15 BEST employees testing positive for the crown, including two new cases on Tuesday, the company issued a series of directives to prevent the virus from spreading within the organization and asked its employees with weak immune systems to stay home and don’t show up for homework.

Update at 5.05pm: Local doctors gather for check-up at Bhatwadi Ghatkopar in Mumbai

Update at 4.05pm: The NMMC commissioner said that of 145 positive cases (as of yesterday), 92 were related to the city of Mumbai. This was because 15 NMMC area doctors and nurses working in the city of Mumbai became infected and, in turn, infected another 77 more (their relatives and others).

Update at 15:25: The Mayor of Navi Mumbai demands a temporary restriction on the entry of people from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai.

* The NMMC chief has issued a warning to certain sectors such as pharmaceuticals, IT banking sectors, along the TTC belt of the Thane-Belapur corridor to adhere to the code of conduct. Companies can operate with 10% of staff strength.

* Thane’s civic chief Vijay Singhal has issued notices to housing societies to ensure that members follow closure orders.

* MIDC, the state industry body, has rejected nearly 80% of the vehicle pass requests that have been processed so far to transport essential goods in the Thane district for violating social distancing.

* The spread of the coronavirus has resulted in a change in garbage disposal mechanisms, and BMC now collects an average of 37 tons of waste per day from containment areas comprising both residential and institutional quarantine facilities.

Update at 12.50 p.m.: Mumbai police have asked their staff who are over 55 years old and who have a pre-existing medical condition to withdraw, in an attempt to protect them from coronavirus infection.

Update at 12.35 p.m.: A group of salaried workers walking along the Eastern Express Highway to return home in MP and UP were detained by the police and sent to their temporary accommodation.

Update at 12.06pm: In 47 districts, no cases have been reported in the last 14 days, while 39 districts have not reported any cases in the last 21 days. 17 districts have not reported a case in the last 28 days, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

* Mumbai is high in medical waste, some of it goes to landfill

* Fear of coronavirus infection and travel problems pose obstacles for staff at the private hospital in Mumbai

* Red zones in Maharashtra closed until mid-May

Update at 9.24am: The number of deaths by Covid-19 increases to 934 in the country; cases rise to 29,435, reports PTI, quoting the Union’s ministry of health

Update at 8.23 ​​a.m.: Mumbai police officials have asked police officers over 55 and with existing ailments to leave on leave in an attempt to protect them from Covid-19

* The civic corps ordered essential services stores in Ulhasnagar to remain closed until Thursday after a local tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

* 50% of the population of the Mumbai containment zone now only in Dharavi

Nearly 15% of the nearly nine lakh residents of the city’s largest slum, Dharavi, are now in Covid-19 containment zones, representing half the population of the city’s containment zone. .

* A nine-month pregnant woman experiencing cramps was denied admission to three hospitals in Bandra, including a civic management center, on Monday because she had no Covid-19 test.

* 75% of open private nursing homes, BMC warns the rest of the action

In an inspection to see if all of the city’s private nursing homes and dispensaries were working, the civic health department found that 1,068 (75%) of the 1,416 nursing homes and 89 of the 99 dialysis centers were operational.

* Maharashtra’s energy minister Nitin Raut on Monday demanded a special economic package for the electricity sector due to the closure and enlistment of electricity as an essential product by the Center.

