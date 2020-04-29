Karnataka Lockdown News: gradual closure exit in 22 districts as of today; relief for bangalore in may? The | Bengaluru News

India Top Headlines

BENGALURU: Noting a partial departure from the Covid-19 closure in 22 of 30 districts, the state government allowed neighboring, independent stores and industries to reopen from Wednesday in the green and orange zones. The relaxations, intended to revive economic activity in most of the state, will not apply to eight red-light districts, including the city of Bengaluru and Mysuru.Although the relaxations will be applied automatically in the green districts, the ministers in charge will answer a call in the eight districts that are in the orange zone. “The ministers will decide after reviewing the situation. They are also free to limit the relaxations to a few conversations within the respective districts, “said a senior minister. The rider, sources said, joined as some miners opposed the relaxation of the blocking rules. The Last week, the Union Interior Ministry issued guidelines for the reopening of neighborhood stores and industries, but resistance within BSY’s cabinet is known to have delayed the state order for three days.

With the new set of guidelines issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar on Tuesday, all of the neighborhood’s independent stores, which sell stationery, electrical items and ready-to-wear clothing and apparel, and stores in residential complexes can reopen from Wednesday.

Market shops outside the city limits may open

Stores within market complexes can only reopen outside the city limits. Hotels, shopping malls, cinemas, multiplexes, bars and restaurants will be closed until May 3 in green and orange areas.

Industries operating outside of municipal boundaries (except in the Ramanagara district), and those in controlled special economic zones and export-oriented units and industrial municipalities, may resume operations. They will have to provide accommodation to workers within their facilities or in adjacent buildings or organize their transportation, taking into account social distancing.