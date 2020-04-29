Irrfan Khan entered ICU due to sudden deterioration of health | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Irrfan Khan was admitted to a city hospital, reportedly after his health suddenly deteriorated. He has been admitted to the ICU, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa and his two children are with him. According to a report on NBT, a person close to the actor revealed that Irrfan was hospitalized last week and that his regular checkup was being affected due to the Covid-19 situation. The report also stated that the actor was in stable condition.

In 2018, Irrfan Khan had announced that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor. He had traveled abroad for treatment, a publication in which the filming of “Angrezi Medium” ended, hitting screens before closing. “He had been in a different game, he was traveling on a fast train trip, he had dreams, plans, aspirations, goals, he was totally committed to them. And suddenly someone touches my shoulder and I turn to see. It is the TC: “Your destination is yet to come. Please get off. I am confused:” No, no. My destination has not arrived. ” “No, this is it. That’s how sometimes, ”Irrfan had poured his thoughts into an emotional note about fighting cancer.



The actor recently lost his mother Saeeda Begum, who passed away in Rajasthan. Irrfan paid his last respects via video call, as he was unable to travel due to the blockage.