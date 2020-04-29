Irrfan Khan entered ICU due to sudden deterioration of health | Hindi Movie News
In 2018, Irrfan Khan had announced that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor. He had traveled abroad for treatment, a publication in which the filming of “Angrezi Medium” ended, hitting screens before closing. “He had been in a different game, he was traveling on a fast train trip, he had dreams, plans, aspirations, goals, he was totally committed to them. And suddenly someone touches my shoulder and I turn to see. It is the TC: “Your destination is yet to come. Please get off. I am confused:” No, no. My destination has not arrived. ” “No, this is it. That’s how sometimes, ”Irrfan had poured his thoughts into an emotional note about fighting cancer.
The actor recently lost his mother Saeeda Begum, who passed away in Rajasthan. Irrfan paid his last respects via video call, as he was unable to travel due to the blockage.