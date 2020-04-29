Irrfan Khan dies at 53, battling colon infection

India Top Headlines

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, who brought a modern sensibility to his Bollywood movies, passed away Wednesday at age 53. The death, after a protracted battle with cancer, was confirmed by a spokesman who said Khan was surrounded by family members at the time. "He fought the many battles that came with him," said one line in his official statement, referring to the diagnosis of Khan's rare cancer condition in 2018. Khan was one of the first Indian actors to make a consistent mark on Western cinema, following in the footsteps of crusader pioneers such as Saeed Jaffrey, Roshan Seth, and Om Puri. After making his international film debut with 'The Warrior,' he quickly rose to appear in several Academy Award-winning Hollywood films, including 'Life of Pi,' 'Slumdog Millionaire,' and critically acclaimed films such as 'The Namesake'. , 'A Mighty Heart' and even appeared in blockbusters worldwide. Born Sahabza to Irfan Ali Khan in the western desert state of Rajasthan, to a family with no ties to film, we take a look at some of his prolific works in Hollywood.

Irrfan Khan took a giant leap out of the Bollywood film industry by making his international debut in British director Asif Kapadia's 2001 film 'The warrior'. Set in feudal Rajasthan, the film adventure / drama won a BAFTA for Best British Film and in turn introduced Khan to the western public.

In the 2006 film "The Namesake", Irrfan Khan won hearts for his role opposite Tabu in this magical and intensely moving film by director Mira Nair. The audience was not only happy to follow this couple's journey in a foreign country, but the Indian diaspora also found their voice elegant, articulate, and real.

Giving us another once-in-a-lifetime adventure, Irrfan Khan played the perfect narrator as he shared his character Pi's exquisite and incredible journey, from a zoo in Puducherry to his tragic journey that saw him navigate the Pacific with a Bengal tiger. The Ang Lee-directed film won several prestigious awards worldwide and even took home the Oscar for Best Picture that year.

Irrfan Khan made the smooth transition to a popular Hollywood name with his commendable work. Her dedication to her craft also helped her land a role in Angelina Jolie's star "A Mighty Heart." Irrfan played a small but significant supporting role as a Pakistani intelligence officer in front of Angelina's Marianne Pearl, the widow of Wall Street journalist Daniel Pearl who was kidnapped and killed by Pakistani jihadists.

There, when the gates of the theme park showcasing genetically modified dinosaurs reopened, our Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, who played the role of Simon Masrani, the CEO and owner of the new and improved Jurassic World. Although his character is quickly shaping up to be the best part of the movie, he meets his sudden demise when taken selflessly to help alleviate the situation after a Rex escapes. Sadly, their heroic mission is cut short when a flock of pterosaurs collides with their helicopter, creating an explosion of fire.

Irrfan Khan also appeared as the gray shaded character Rajit Ratha in Andrew Garfield's script – "The Amazing Spiderman". In a few but significant scenes, Irrfan's character played a major role in changing the narrative and, in turn, gave the friendly neighborhood hero his foe in Doctor Curt Connors, who becomes The Lizard after his Regeneration formula provides you with some unexpected side effects.

One of Irrfan's most recent Hollywood movies included her work on "Inferno," co-starring Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones. The Bollywood star played the role of Harry Sims, head of the Consortium, helping Bertrand Zobrist, a dangerously unstable billionaire geneticist who believed that rigorous measures were necessary to reduce Earth's growing population.