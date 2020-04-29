India’s running of the bulls news: Central, states wary of lifting curbs, gradual smoothing on cards | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The national blockade is likely to be replaced by a gradual and unsystematic lifting of restrictions with the fewest restrictions in green areas or districts with low prevalence or no Covid-19 cases, while difficult stipulations will remain in place. the red zones, which currently include major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

The sum of the consultations Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with the chief ministers on Monday, official sources said, was that most states wanted the blockade to continue with some relief from the restrictions, depending on the situation in a particular area. The CMs of the northeastern states, Himachal, Uttarakhand and some others, such as Odisha and Bihar, felt that it would be premature to lift the closure with new cases and hot spots being reported every day.

The CMs indicated that the focus would need to remain on saving lives, and the goal of restarting the economy may not be fully met with a phased reopening of companies. Modi, for his part, seemed to set priorities for states, stressing the importance of strictly enforcing the guidelines at critical points, and said efforts should be directed at turning red zones into orange and, subsequently, green zones. In his comments, later published by the government, the prime minister said that the closure had produced positive results and that it was necessary to think about the way forward.

Prepare to woo companies leaving China, PM Modi tells CM PM Modi, while interacting with CMs on Monday, emerged that he suggested that states should explore the possibility of attracting investment in view of the likelihood of many companies leaving Chinese cities in the wake of the coronavirus. The government has also blocked the automatic route for FDI from nations that share land borders with India (read China).

The prime minister stressed that the closure has yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the last month and a half, “said a government statement. However, the prime minister warned that the danger of the virus was far from According to experts, he said that the impact of the coronavirus would be visible in the coming months and reiterated his call for social distancing and that the masks will be part of life now.

The Prime Minister said “we have to give importance to the economy, as well as continue the fight against Covid-19”, emphasizing the use of technology and using the time to adopt reforms that touch the lives of ordinary people. Although the post-May 3 advertising map may be clarified in the coming days, when the Interior Ministry is expected to review its closure guidelines, the Center could review its ban on markets in urban areas and the delivery of non-essential items by e- trading companies.

The opening of markets and more services is likely to be accompanied by rules on social distancing, alternate days of operation or restrictions on the attendance of staff in the green and orange areas. The Covid-19 distribution district map in terms of case density shows that central and eastern India have a lighter footprint for the disease and these areas can see more curves being alleviated. However, the main cities with the largest number of industries and businesses are likely to continue to be affected.