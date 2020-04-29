IIT scholar Kharagpur hangs himself in hostel room | Kolkata News

India Top Headlines

KHARAGPUR / KOLKATA: A researcher from the mechanical engineering department of the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur committed suicide on Monday. Bhavanibhatla Kondal Rao, an Andhra Pradesh resident, was found hanging in his room at B R Ambedkar Hall on the second floor. Her parents have been informed and are heading to Kharagpur.

Some of the students worried on Monday morning after Rao was not found in the dining room for breakfast. Alarmed, some of them rushed to their room where the locked door was found inside. The students alarmed and informed officials. IIT-Kgp security was even called who ran into the room.



Police from the Hijli outpost arrived at the scene and were forced to enter the room where Rao was found unconscious. It was hanging from the ceiling with a sheet. He lived in a single room on campus. The student had entered in 2015 and was about to complete his doctoral program. Rao was rushed to B C Roy Hospital on campus and then transferred to Kharagpur Subdivisional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Sources said he had a history of a psychological problem and was receiving assistance from the counseling center.

Rao was trapped on campus due to the closure, a source said. He married in February and his wife was at home. “Rao dined with others on Sunday and there were no signs of anxiety,” registrar B N Singh said. He added: “He was a good academic actor. The police have taken the body. We have informed his parents. The timing of his suicide can only be confirmed after an autopsy. ”

SDPO Kharagpur, Sukomal Das said: “The body has been sent for an autopsy. No suicide note found.