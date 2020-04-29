Flashback: when Saif Ali Khan felt like crying looking at the photo of Ibrahim after his divorce from Amrita Singh | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Saif Ali Khan is all about Dad’s goals, from his camaraderie with Sara and Ibrahim to taking care of Taimur. However, when he separated from his first wife, Amrita Singh, it was a bitter experience for him, since he was away from his children. Speaking about it, Saif told a news portal that he had the photo of Ibrahim in his wallet and felt like crying every time he looked at her and that he would also miss his daughter Sara. The actor said that he was not allowed to meet his children because there was another woman in his life who could influence his children, but added that Amrita knew that everything was nonsense.

The actor also spoke about the divorce agreement and said that he was not Shah Rukh Khan and that he did not have that kind of money. Saif said he had promised Amrita that he would pay the money and that he was ready to look it up.



Saif and Amrita ended their relationship of more than a decade in 2004. Saif married Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012. Sara and Ibrahim attend various parties organized by the couple at their Bandra residence.