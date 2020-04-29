Bengaluru Closing News: Today’s updates from your city | Bengaluru News

India Top Headlines

Update at 10.35 p.m.: The Mangaluru South BJP MLA, D Vedavyas Kamath, has criticized Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for adopting “double standards” on the issue of sealing the border between states in the wake of the COVID-19 spread.



Update at 9.35pm: Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka hinted on Tuesday that instead of districts, the talks are likely to be classified as red, orange and green zones based on the incidence of Covid-19 cases, after 3 of May.

Update at 8.35pm: The number of Covid-19 patients discharged from Karnataka so far has crossed the 200 mark, while 11 new cases have been confirmed in the state, bringing the total number of infections to 523.

Update at 7.45pm: A total of 523 positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, the Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare reported. He reported that there are currently 295 active cases of Covid-19 in Karnataka, while 207 patients have been discharged, 20 deaths have been reported.

Update at 6.45pm: Former Prime Minister Siddaramaiah demanded that the Karnataka government announce a “special package” for unorganized sector workers, street vendors and autorickshaw drivers, among others, all daily bets whose lives are affected by the blockade from Covid-19.

Update at 5.45pm: Approved state and national highway works are being carried out in locations other than the red light district in Karnataka following government directives to control the spread of the coronavirus, said Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol.

Update at 5pm: The Karnataka government is looking for interns to board Covid, fueled by data analysis and evidence-based policy inputs, an official said.

Update at 4.35 p.m.: Karnataka lifted further restrictions on the prolonged blockade in 14 ‘green’ districts, which are free from the spread of the coronavirus, to mitigate the difficulties of the people, a senior official said.

Update at 3.35 p.m.: The area of ​​the Ganji Basaveshwar circle in Gadag has been announced as a containment zone. The entire area has been closed. This area of ​​Gadag city reported the fifth positive case of Covid-19. A 75-year-old retired health department official tested positive for the infection.

Distribution company 72 Networks to supply PPE kits, products in rural areas of 8 states

Distribution company 72 Networks said Tuesday it will extend to rural areas in eight states, covering 207 districts, with product deliveries and Covid-19 protection kits.

The company, which specializes in last mile delivery with a special focus on rural areas, will deliver items such as EPP kits, masks, IR thermometer, spray sanitizer, anti-fog face shield, biofresh hand sanitizer, and microtouch nitrile gloves, said. in a sentence.

“They have already received orders for 25,000 PPE kits, 100,000 bottles of disinfectants, 800,000 masks, 10,000 face shields and 2,00,000 pairs of gloves and are serving them in states like Maharashtra,

Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, “the company said.

Srinivas Lingamuthu, CEO and Co-Founder of 72 Networks, said: “72 Networks has always been dedicated to connecting rural lives with dominant India and with this initiative we are also trying to ensure that there is no shortage of medical kits in rural areas where mobility is a problem for many. ”

* Update at 2.01pm | We will be able to produce RT-PCR and antibody test kits in India by May. All processes are in an advanced stage and production will start after obtaining ICMR approval. It will help us meet our goal of 1 lakh test per day by May 31: ANI quotes Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Sonda ordered the arrest of CRPF Jawan in K’taka for blockade ‘violation’

A CRPF jwande was arrested in Karnataka for allegedly defying Covid-19’s blocking rules with paramilitary force, with one strong exception to his ‘mistreatment’, after which state police ordered an investigation.

State DGP Praveen Sood ordered an investigation into the incident, sparking a dispute after a video went viral.

In the video, some police officers are seen hitting CRPF soldier Sachin Sawant with sticks in Belagavi.

According to information shared on social media, Sawant was washing his bicycle when a police team arrived at the scene and began beating him for not wearing a mask during the closure.

Taking a serious view of the “ill-treatment” applied to its Cobra Command, the CRPF has written a letter to the Karnataka police demanding an investigation into the matter.





* Update at 1.40pm: The Tumakuru City Corporation penalizes for not wearing masks. This is the first such corporation in Karnataka to do so.

* Update at 12.07pm:

Eight positive tests for Covid-19 in Karnataka, bringing the total number of cases to 520.

* Update at 12.06pm: Seven patients discharged from Covid Hospital on Tuesday. The total number of active cases is 39.

Update at 12.03pm: Spitting and moving without a mask in public places on Mysuru will attract a fine of Rs 100 starting May 1, the civic chief says.

* Conjunctivitis is also a symptom, documents say





Conjunctivitis or red eyes are no longer treated as mere eye infections. These patients are now being taken to a separate triage and their travel history is verified. Conjunctivitis can also be a symptom of Covid-19 infection, doctors say.

* Update at 9.42am: The number of deaths by Covid-19 increases to 934 in the country; cases rise to 29,435, reports PTI, quoting the Union’s ministry of health

* Government plans bus services for workers in industries





While the government has relaxed the rules and allowed manufacturing and industrial establishments that are part of special economic zones (EEZs), export-oriented units (EU) and industrial estates in green areas to resume operations, the shortage of Labor hinders the resumption of work.

Some 2,500 units have opened shutters for the first time since the blockade went into effect, but a shortage of workers is paralyzing production. About 3,000 more companies plan to resume operations later this week, but expect workers, struggling to get to workplaces due to lack of transportation.

Realizing the concerns, the state government plans to facilitate the transportation of workers by ensuring strict standards of social distancing.

* Even after quarantine, TJ preachers cannot go home

Life has closed a full circle for 12 followers of Keighla Jamaat (TJ) Tablighi, who are trapped in Karnataka because their home state allegedly rejected them, citing Covid-19 concerns and the shutdown.

Housed in Haj Bhavan after Covid-19 negatives were found, the 12 and another Tamil Nadu preacher are now back in the same place. Only now they are more vulnerable to contracting the infection since 17 people accused of violence in Padarayanapura waiting for the results of the tests are giving them company in Haj Bhavan.

According to Bheemashankar Guled, DCP (Northeast), the 13 preachers were housed in a hotel in Yelahanka for a few days, but had to move for various reasons. They were later transferred to a hotel in Banaswadi, but protests from the locals prompted their return to Haj Bhavan.





* BBMP “excessively jealous” movements in containment areas cause flak

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), who is on the front line of the battle against Covid-19 in the city, in recent days has received severe criticism from experts, in the state’s own working group, for its “on aggressive enforcement measures in containment areas and critical areas.



Much appreciated for the way he enforced the rules, the BBMP has now lost some of that shine. A panel of government-appointed experts has disapproved of the measures for his recent actions and plans to point it out at a meeting with Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday. However, the BBMP insists that it only follows the protocol.

* * On March 25, when the country went into lockdown mode, only one district in Karnataka, Bengaluru Urban, reported more than 15 active cases of Covid-19 (patients under treatment). In mid-April, Mysuru and Belagavi had joined the capital city in the red light district. By Monday, three more districts joined the dangerous ranks: Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Kalaburagi.

However, the last participants in red were in the orange zone (with 6-14 active cases) in mid-April. On the other hand, districts like Kodagu, Davanagere and Udupi that were in the yellow zone (1-5 cases) at the beginning of the blockade are now green without a single active case. They have joined 10 other districts that have not reported a single positive case at all times.

In all of these districts, the health department has begun to search for patients with severe acute respiratory infection and Influenzal-like illnesses.

