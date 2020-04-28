When Ranbir Kapoor and ‘Raees’ actress Mahira Khan’s ‘smoking on New York street’ image went viral on the Internet | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor is currently dating Alia Bhatt and the couple appear to be strengthened as reports of staying together amid the confinement and marriage rumors have also been circulating on the Internet. But before Alia, RK was linked to several other actresses and her love life always caught everyone’s attention.

But the one that caught everyone’s attention was Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who even appeared alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 movie ‘Raees’. While Ranbir and Mahira were reported to be dating during the release of ‘Raees,’ images of the two smoking on the streets of New York City had gone viral on the Internet.

The images had become the topic of conversation in the city and Mahira was even brutally trolled by them as well. But she came out strong and hit all the haters with a strong social message for all women. Meanwhile, the duo first met at an event in Dubai, and a video of them having a lively conversation had gone viral on the Internet. While that video sparked her dating rumors, the image of them on the streets of New York City caught everyone’s attention and added fuel to their rumored relationship.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranbir is set to team up with his girlfriend Alia on the big screen for the first time in the upcoming BFF movie Ayan Mukerji ‘Brahmastra,’ which will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and others. in Fundamental roles.

