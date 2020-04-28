Vadodara News: Vadodara’s man breaks wife’s spine after she defeats him in online ludo | Vadodara News

India Top Headlines

VADODARA: The pleasure of online ludo game turned intensely bitter for a couple after the man mercilessly beat his wife who defeated him consecutively in the game.

The 24-year-old woman suffered severe spinal cord injuries and had to be recently hospitalized.



According to the counselors of the help line 181 Abhayam, the woman, who enrolls at her home in Vemali to contribute to the family income.

Desiring that her husband stay home instead of spending time with others in their society, she convinced him to play ludo on the mobile phone. He agreed to play, but his wife defeated him consecutively for three or four rounds in the game.

A bad loser, he started arguing with his wife and the verbal duel turned ugly. He started beating her so ferociously that the woman developed a gap between two of her vertebrae, ”said a counselor at 181 Abhayam.

“His ego was hurt by thinking that the wife cheated on him and he was smarter, since she also contributed to the family income,” said the counselor.

The man works at a private electronics company and earns enough to support them both. However, since they have to pay the installments of her mortgage loan, the woman began to teach at home and took a course in aesthetics.



The woman was taken to an orthopedic surgeon and after treatment decided to go to her parents’ house instead of living with her husband, “said the counselor.” But before that, she wanted to go home to pick up some documents. We advise both ”, added the counselor.

Project coordinator Chandrakant Makwana said: “Our advisers give women options if they want to file a police complaint or resolve the problem. In this case, since the husband apologized and the wife did not want to register a crime, so we advise living together and the consequences of marital discord. ”

The man was warned that physical torture is a crime and can be arrested for the crime if she complained to the police. “He agreed and apologized to the woman. She also agreed to return to him after spending a few days with his parents, “said the counselor.

A written commitment in this regard was also taken from the couple.



