Sadhus murdered in UP: Uddhav Thackeray marks Yogi Adityanath, raises concern over the murder of priests | India News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke by phone with his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath and expressed concern over the murder of two priests in the Bulandshahr district, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay said on Tuesday. Raut.

The killing of priests in Uttar Pradesh should not be reported as the Palghar incident in Maharashtra, Raut said, in an apparent mockery at the BJP.

Speaking to PTI, Raut said Thackeray spoke to the Prime Minister of Uttar Pradesh and expressed concern about the incident in Bulandshahr.

“Uddhavji said that when such incidents occur, we should refrain from falling into politics and work together to punish the guilty,” said Raut.

Previously, Raut in a tweet called the murder of the two priests in Bulandshahr “inhuman and brutal.”

“Terrible! Murder of two saints, sadhus in a temple in Bulandshahar, UP, but I appeal to all concerned not to make communal the way they tried to make Palghar, incidence of Maharashtra”, tweeted.

बुलंदशहर के मंदिर में दो साधु-संतों की हत्या मामले में मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने योगी आदित्यनाथ से फोन पर चर्चा की… https://t.co/kH1G7PzCAB – Sanjay Raut (@ rautsanjay61) 1588065234000

“Keep the peace. The country is fighting the crown and Yogi Adityanath will punish the guilty,” he said in another tweet.

In Palghar, a mob lynched three men, two seers and their driver, on April 16 when they were driving from Mumbai to Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral.

Their vehicle was stopped near a village in the Palghar district where the three were dragged out of the car and beaten to death with sticks by a mafia on suspicion that they were child lifters.

