Pray that we can beat the virus before Eid: PM Narendra Modi | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Asking people to look at Ramzan as a time of moderation, sensitivity and service, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his hope that the pandemic has been addressed in the Eid era, clearing the way for the festival is celebrated with the usual enthusiasm. .

On his radio show “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday, Modi made a renewed pitch for social distancing and said, “The last time Ramzan was held, no one had imagined that we would be facing such a big situation this time.” Now that this problem has come to plague the entire world, it gives us the opportunity to mark this Ramzan as an icon of moderation, goodwill, sensitivity and service. ”

He added: “This time, we should pray more than ever that before the Eid celebration, the world will shed the crown and celebrate Eid with enthusiasm and joy as in former times. I am sure that during these Ramzan days, adhering to the guidelines of the local administration, we will strengthen our fight against the crown. ”

Maintaining his focus on the need to stay indoors and suggesting that some restrictions will be needed even after closing, the Prime Minister said: “It is still very important to follow the rules for physical distance in the streets, in the markets and in mohallas o Today, I also express my gratitude to all the community leaders who are informing people about the two-yard spacing and not leaving the houses. ” Muslim clerics and leaders have called on the community to avoid meetings during Ramzan.

Modi underscored the need for people to avoid “overconfidence” even if the virus has not reached the vicinity of their neighborhoods. “Do not fall into the trap of overconfidence, do not harbor the feeling that if the crown has not yet reached our city, our town, our street or our office, it will not come now,” he said. and added: “Never make such a mistake.”

The Prime Minister recalled that some countries where precaution was not maintained had to pay a high price. “Where caution was reduced, an accident occurred,” Modi said, reciting a Sanskrit shloka meaning fire, debt, and disease, if taken lightly, it assumes dangerous proportions.

He said the battle against the coronavirus was “people-driven” and urged young people to come forward and show the world the soft powers of the country, such as Ayurveda, to recognize the way yoga has been recognized worldwide as a Important tool to improve immunity.

Modi said that the crisis had arisen as an opportunity, since from the metropolis to the villages, a “mahayagna” was carried out in the sphere of the national spirit where each individual was eager to contribute.

