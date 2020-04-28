Narendra Modi: prepare to woo companies leaving China | India News
The prime minister suggested that states should be prepared for investments like India, with abundant manpower capacity and improved infrastructure, which has the potential to become an alternative destination.
“As everyone knows, various industries will explore options beyond China after the coronavirus crisis. We should all work on a comprehensive plan for the possibility of investments in the states, ”Modi said, according to a source to the CM.
The Prime Minister’s suggestion to the CMs to become hosts to industries exploring options beyond China comes after his recent comments that the country should be self-sufficient to face challenges like Covid-19 and marks a growing willingness to touch the Chinese links to the pandemic.
While India, unlike United States President Donald Trump and other world leaders, refrained from using terms such as the “Wuhan virus” that angered China and prevented the WHO’s alleged subordination to Beijing, it has not been cautious. of touching the Chinese roots of The Pandemic in public forums.
The government has also blocked the automatic route for FDI from nations that share land borders with India (read China), to which the neighboring country had objected.