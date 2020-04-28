Narendra Modi: prepare to woo companies leaving China | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with CMs on Monday, learned that he suggested states should explore the possibility of attracting investment in view of the likelihood that many companies will leave Chinese cities in the wake of the Covid virus -19 leaving Wuhan.

The prime minister suggested that states should be prepared for investments like India, with abundant manpower capacity and improved infrastructure, which has the potential to become an alternative destination.

“As everyone knows, various industries will explore options beyond China after the coronavirus crisis. We should all work on a comprehensive plan for the possibility of investments in the states, ”Modi said, according to a source to the CM.

The Prime Minister’s suggestion to the CMs to become hosts to industries exploring options beyond China comes after his recent comments that the country should be self-sufficient to face challenges like Covid-19 and marks a growing willingness to touch the Chinese links to the pandemic.

While India, unlike United States President Donald Trump and other world leaders, refrained from using terms such as the “Wuhan virus” that angered China and prevented the WHO’s alleged subordination to Beijing, it has not been cautious. of touching the Chinese roots of The Pandemic in public forums.

Coronavirus: Center, says cautious of lifting curbs, gradual smoothing on cards The sum of the consultations PM Modi had with the chief ministers on Monday, official sources said, was that most states wanted the blockade to continue with some relief from the restrictions, depending on the situation in an area in particular. Green zones may witness the gradual lifting of restrictions, while harsh stipulations will remain in red zones like Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The government has also blocked the automatic route for FDI from nations that share land borders with India (read China), to which the neighboring country had objected.