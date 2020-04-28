Gujarat coronavirus: Wuhan L-chain behind high mortality in Gujarat? The | India News

India Top Headlines

AHMEDABAD: Could a different strain of the active Covid-19 virus in Gujarat compared to some of the states in India be the reason for the state’s high death rate and lower recovery rate? A study will soon answer the question, state experts believe.

Jayanti Ravi, chief secretary (family health and wellness), mentioned Sunday that Gujarat’s death rate was higher compared to states like Kerala and that it could be due to different Covid-19 strains at work.

On Sunday, CG Joshi, director of the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Center (GBRC), told the media that foreign analysis had shown that the L-type strain had been dominant where more mortality was reported among patients positive for Covid-19. It was the same strain that was prevalent in Wuhan of China.

Joshi confirmed to TOI that sequencing of the Covid-19 virus genome in the GBRC indicated that it was an L. strain. “However, the patient from whom the virus sample was taken has recovered,” he said. Leading infectious disease specialist Dr. Atul Patel said the process has been started to identify whether the Wuhan L strain, which is more virulent and morbid, is more prevalent in Gujarat.

“The pandemic is primarily driven by a more virulent L strain and a less severe S strain globally. Samples will be collected from patients with very serious complications and from those with mild symptoms for the GBRC to sequence and identify the viral strain responsible for the highest mortality rate, “he said. He added that the combination of strains with higher prevalence was also possible. “The L strain is most prevalent in Wuhan, Italy, Spain and New York,” he said. Comparatively, some of the places have not recorded as much mortality or severity. The difference in tension could be one of the deciding factors, the researchers said. experts.

In Gujarat, the mortality rate is 4.5% of positive patients compared to 3.1% in India. Analysis of deaths revealed that more than 80% of the patients had comorbidity and belonged to the high-risk group (younger than 10 years and older than 60 years).

